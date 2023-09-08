Cargo carriage via Trans-Caspian Route grows by 86%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the past seven months the cargo traffic via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route passing through Kazakhstan grew by 86% against the same period of the previous year to stand at 1.7 million tons with Kazakhstan’s exports rising to 1.2 million tons, Kazinform cites the Samruk Kazyna official Telegram Channel.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route also known as the Middle Corridor stretches from China to Europe, passing through Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and Turkiye. Amid the current geopolitical situation, it has become one of the key growth points and attracts more and more attention from other countries. The Head of State called this route the key link contributing to the full implementation of transit and export opportunities in the country.