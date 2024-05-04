EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:37, 04 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Cargo flight launched between Turkistan and Istanbul

    Cargo flight launched between Turkistan and Istanbul
    Photo credit: Turkistan region's akimat

    Turkish Cargo announced launch of cargo flights between Istanbul and Kazakhstan’s Turkistan city. The first Airbus330-320 plane brought 37 tons of cargo, mostly clothes, to the Kazakh city, Kazinform learned from the press service of Turkistan region’s akimat .

    The cargo plane left Rome for Turkistan through Türkiye. Further, the plane will transport food to China.

    The cargo flight will be operated twice a week, on Wednesdays and Fridays.

    Turkistan International Airport also offers direct flights to Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Abu-Dhabi (UAE), Istanbul (Türkiye) and Al Kuwait (Kuwait).

    Cargo flight launched between Turkistan and Istanbul
    Photo credit: Turkistan region's akimat

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey Turkistan Air communication
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!