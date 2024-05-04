Cargo flight launched between Turkistan and Istanbul

Turkish Cargo announced launch of cargo flights between Istanbul and Kazakhstan’s Turkistan city. The first Airbus330-320 plane brought 37 tons of cargo, mostly clothes, to the Kazakh city, Kazinform learned from the press service of Turkistan region’s akimat .

The cargo plane left Rome for Turkistan through Türkiye. Further, the plane will transport food to China.

The cargo flight will be operated twice a week, on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Turkistan International Airport also offers direct flights to Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Abu-Dhabi (UAE), Istanbul (Türkiye) and Al Kuwait (Kuwait).