Cargo jet that crashed in Bishkek belonged to private company, not Turkish Airlines - embassy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Turkish diplomat denies the cargo jet that crashed near Bishkek has anything to do with Turkish Airlines, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.

Spokesman for the Turkish Embassy in Moscow Orhan Gazigil revealed that the cargo plane involved in the tragic crash near Bishkek has nothing to do with the Turkish Airlines. "The jet belonged to a private Turkish company," he said on Monday.



Earlier it was reported that nearly 40 people were killed as a result of the cargo jet crash near Manas airport in Bishkek this morning. The Boeing 747 en route Hong Kong-Istanbul was supposed to make a stopover at the Manas airport, but crashed in a residential area near the airport due to poor visibility. It destroyed several buildings killing dozens of people mainly on the ground.