Cargo traffic between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan up by 164%

BAKU. KAZINFORM - The volume of cargo transportation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan amounted to almost 1.05 million tons in 1H2017, which is 164 percent more than in the same period of 2016, the Kazakhstan Railways National Company said in a message.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov met with head of Kazakhstan Railways Kanat Alpysbayev in Baku, where the sides discussed further development of cooperation in the railway industry, according to the message.

"The growth was achieved due to the increase in exports of Kazakh producers' oil products through the territory of Azerbaijan," the message said.

It was noted that imports also increased by 100,500 tons, while transit traffic increased twofold - by 9,800 tons. This is due to the increase in transportation of sugar from Brazil to Uzbekistan and food products from Ukraine to Uzbekistan, trend.az reports.