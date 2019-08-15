EN
    10:30, 15 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Cargo transportation grows by 1.7% in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Cargo transportation in Kazakhstan in January-July 2019 made 339.306bn TKM that is 1.7% more against the same period in 2018, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy, road cargo transportation jumped by 8.1%. The volume of commodity transportation made 2.295bn tonnes (+3.8%).

    Passenger transportation in the reporting period reached 167.564bn PKM (+4.7%). Movement of passengers by motor transport has increased by 5.5%.

    13.478bn passengers carried by transport in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year (+3%).

