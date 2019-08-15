Cargo transportation grows by 1.7% in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Cargo transportation in Kazakhstan in January-July 2019 made 339.306bn TKM that is 1.7% more against the same period in 2018, Kazinform reports.

According to the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy, road cargo transportation jumped by 8.1%. The volume of commodity transportation made 2.295bn tonnes (+3.8%).

Passenger transportation in the reporting period reached 167.564bn PKM (+4.7%). Movement of passengers by motor transport has increased by 5.5%.

13.478bn passengers carried by transport in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year (+3%).