EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:24, 06 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Cargo transportation via TITR augments by 86% - KTZ

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Between January and July 2023, the volume of cargo transportations via the Trans-Caspian Transport Route rose by 86% against the same period in 2022 and reached 1.6 million tons. Exports from Kazakhstan made 1.2 million tons having increased by 2.5fold, Kazinform learned from Kazakhstan Railways.

    The Trans-Caspian Transport Route (Middle Corridor) links China and Central Asia with Europe via the Caspian Sea, Southern Caucasus and Türkiye and keeps attracting more attention from an increasing number of countries.

    Amid the current geopolitical situation, the TITR has become one of the key points of growth. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev names this route the main link which promotes a full implementation of transit and export potential of the country.


    Tags:
    Central Asia Economy Kazakhstan Transport KazakhstanTemirZholy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!