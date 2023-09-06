Cargo transportation via TITR augments by 86% - KTZ

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Between January and July 2023, the volume of cargo transportations via the Trans-Caspian Transport Route rose by 86% against the same period in 2022 and reached 1.6 million tons. Exports from Kazakhstan made 1.2 million tons having increased by 2.5fold, Kazinform learned from Kazakhstan Railways.

The Trans-Caspian Transport Route (Middle Corridor) links China and Central Asia with Europe via the Caspian Sea, Southern Caucasus and Türkiye and keeps attracting more attention from an increasing number of countries.

Amid the current geopolitical situation, the TITR has become one of the key points of growth. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev names this route the main link which promotes a full implementation of transit and export potential of the country.