Cargo turnover in dry port of «Khorgos - East Gate» to make 4.4 mln tons by 2020

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The cargo turnover in the dry port of "Khorgos - East Gate" Special Economic Zone will make 4.4 mln tons, Executive director of "KTZ-Express" Sergei Anashkin told at the CCS press conference.

"The dry port operated by "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and DP World is successfully functioning within "Khorgos - East Gate" Special Economic Zone this year. The area of the dry port is 149 ha, and it will be operating as a big facility of the transport and logistics service of the international level providing for rendering all kinds of services in the transport and logistics sphere on a one-stop principle," S. Anashkin said.

The expected volume of processed cargo of the port is expected to hit 4.4 mln tons by 2020.

"Since the moment of the beginning of its operation the dry port has processed more than 10 thousand containers. The port serves as a hub for transportation of cargo from the EU to China and from China to the markets of Europe. The personnel are formed and they all underwent training in leading transport and logistics centers of the world," he noted.

According to him, transportation of cargo through Kazakhstan allows to reduce the shipment time by several days.