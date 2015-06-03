EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:17, 03 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Carl Froch: I want to fight Golovkin because he&#39;s tough to beat

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA champion in the super middleweight division Carl Froch expressed his desire to renew his professional career. He said that a fight against WBA middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin would be a great motivation, Sports.kz informs.

    "The only reason I want a fight against Golovkin is because it is extremely hard to beat him. I doubt many people will bet on me in that fight. You can call me stupid, brave or whatever you like, but I personally believe that I can win. However, some factors are important there, that means I have to be in good shape to be able to face off against anyone," he told to TalkSport.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!