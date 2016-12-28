Carrie Fisher dies aged 60

ASTANA. KAZINFORM World-famous UK actress, who starred as Princess Leia in Star Wars series, died at the age of 60 on Tuesday morning at 08:55, BBC reported.

Some days ago, Fisher was taken to an intensive care unit after suffering a heart attack during a flight.

The 60-year-old actress had gone into cardiac arrest 15 minutes before the plane landed at Los-Angeles Airport. The passengers tried to revive her with cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The woman was provided with aggressive treatment by paramedics at the airport and then taken to a local hospital.

Carrie Fisher was the daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and actress Debbie Reynolds. She debuted in Shampoo in 1975 and performed in The Blues Brothers (1980), Hannah and Her Sisters (1986), The 'Burbs’ (1989), and When Harry Met Sally (1989). The role of Princess Leia in Star Wars series brought her popularity around the world.