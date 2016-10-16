Carrier rocket with Soyuz MS manned spacecraft set up at launch pad at Baikonur spaceport

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM The Soyuz-FG rocket carrier with the Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft has been set up at the launch pad at the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan, Roscosmos state corporation told TASS on Sunday.

"In accordance with the decision of the state commission, the Soyuz-FG rocket carrier, with the Soyuz MS transport manned spacecraft, were taken from the assembly and testing facility to the launch pad," a spokesman for Roscosmos said.



The spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) will be launched at 11:05am Moscow time on October 19. It will dock the Russian module Poisk at 12:59pm Moscow time on October 21.



Among the crewmembers of the Soyuz MS-02 transport manned spacecraft are Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrei Borisenko and US astronaut Shane Kimbrough.



Photo: © Marina Lystseva/TASS, archive





Source: TASS