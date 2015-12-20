Cars trapped in snow in Karaganda rgn, motorists evacuated

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Eight cars have been trapped by snow on icy roads of Karaganda region tonight.

According to reports, heavy snowfall and blizzard stranded eight vehicles on the highways in Karaganda region.

Rescuers evacuated 24 people, including 2 children, from the trapped vehicles.

The roads are being cleared. No fatalities have been reported. Emergency Department of Karaganda region told residents not to travel and stay at home until the storm subsides.