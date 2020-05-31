Cartoonists from 88 countries participate in Iran's coronavirus festival

SHIRAZ. KAZINFORM Vice-Chancellor of Shiraz University of Medical Sciences for Cultural Affairs said on Saturday that artists from 88 countries around the world have taken part in the International Cartoon Contest with 4,200 works.

Kourosh Azizi said on Saturday that the International Cartoon Contest entitled «We Defeat Coronavirus» began on the World Quds day, the last Friday of Ramadan month, IRNA reports.

He also said that the university didn't have the opportunity to exhibit cartoon works received, but it would hold a closing ceremony in Tehran and publish the works in a book.