Cary Tagawa wants to become a Kazakh citizen

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Hollywood actor Cary Tagawa wants to obtain Kazakh citizenship, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A group of Hollywood actors, including Cary Tagawa, Michael Madsen, Bai Lin, Mark Dacascos and Eric Roberts arrived in Ust-Kamenogorsk at the invitation of the akim of the East Kazakhstan region, Danial Akhmetov.

The actors will cast in Arman Asenov's new film about East Kazakhstan. It is still unknown what will the genre of the future film be, however it is noted that it will be aimed at promoting the region. Tagawa is also expected to act as the chief producer.

During the meeting with Danial Akhmetov, the actor said that he wants to become a Kazakh citizen.

On their trip to the region, the actors will learn about the life of East Kazakhstan as well as its sacred places.



