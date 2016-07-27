Case over death of soldiers in Caspian Sea to be submitted to Military Court

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The case over death of servicemen in armored vehicles in the Caspian Sea will be submitted to the Military Court of the Aktau Garrison, according to Chairman of the Military Court of Kazakhstan Saken Abdullayev.

“As the Chief Military Prosecutor's Office informed us, the case will be submitted to the Military Court of the Aktau Garrison in 10 days,” said Abdullayev.

Recall that on 18 September 2015, four soldiers drowned during the Centre-2015 drills held on the Caspian Sea in Aktau.