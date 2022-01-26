Cases of coronavirus infection rise in all districts of Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region has added 477 fresh coronavirus cases over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, of the 477 cases, Atyrau city has added 274 infections. 38 more COVID-19 cases detected as a result of screenings have been added at the Tengiz oilfield

100 daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region’s Zhylynoisk district, 14 in Indersk district, nine in Isatay district, 10 in Kyzylkoginsk district, 17 in Kurmangazinsk district, four in Makatsk district, and 11 in Makhambet district.

Out of 477 daily cases, 242 are with symptoms and 235 without symptoms. 42 people have defeated the virus in the region over the past day.

6,474 residents of Atyrau region with COVID-19 are under treatment at home, 58 are being treated at the second regional hospital, 154 at the modular hospital, 52 at the phthisiopulmonary center, 70 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 108 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Atyrau region is in the «red zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.