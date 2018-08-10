Caspian countries' commodity turnover up 33%

AKTAU. KAZINFORM The commodity turnover between the Caspian Sea littoral states increased by 33%, Kazinform reports referring to 24.kz.

For the past five months the turnover between Mangistau region and neighboring regions of Russia reached more than USD 52 million that is 9.4% more as compared to the same period of the previous year. There are about 300 companies with participation of the Russian capital in the region.

Azerbaijan's investors channeled above KZT 4.5 billion into the storage facilities at the production and logistics centre. It is the biggest storage capacities in the region. It is more than 9,000 sq m in size.



There are 27 companies working at the Aktau Sea Port free economic zone so far. Azerbaijan investors infused more than KZT 9,000 billion of investments into the electric transformers and cable plant. It will be put into operation by the year end. Above 150 workplaces will be created then. The plant is expected to cover demands of the local market. There are 186 companies with participation of Azerbaijan's capital in the region.

For the past three years the volume of trade between the Caspian countries grew by 33%. In 2015 the trade between the countries made USD 165.8 million, in 2017 it reached USD 220.5 million.

The biggest ration in this commodity circulation accounts for Russia. Kazakhstan and Iran also enjoy fruitful cooperation. Kazakhstan exports machine building and metallurgic industry output and imports agricultural products.

The Mangystau region delegation visited this spring neighboring Turkmenistan to establish cooperation in export of machine building and light industry products, building materials and cement cultural and humanitarian ties.