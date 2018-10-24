Caspian countries to discuss poaching problem in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM The discussion of the protocol on cooperation in combating the illegal harvesting of biological resources (poaching) in the Caspian Sea will be held in Ashgabat on Oct. 23-25, the Turkmen government said in a statement, Trend reports.

The event will be attended by authorized delegations from Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

The previous meetings dedicated to this topic were held in the Turkmen capital in 2016 and 2017. The parties spoke in favor of monitoring of the biological resources and the marine environment of the Caspian basin.

The Caspian Sea is the largest inland water reservoir in the world, which is not connected with the World Ocean, and has the climate-forming significance. It is unique in that it has a variety of relict flora and fauna, including the world's largest herd of sturgeons.