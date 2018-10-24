Caspian European Club’s Energy Committee holds session

BAKU. KAZINFORM The Energy Committee of the Caspian European Club has held a closed session in Baku.

The session was chaired by First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club Telman Aliyev, Head of the Energy, Oil and Gas Committee, Head of the Working Group on Cooperation with the State Customs Committee Nariman Mammadov and Chief of the Working Group on Conventional, Alternative and Renewable Sources of Energy Rustam Gasimov. Heads and representatives of energy and core companies discussed proposals concerning the development of the energy sector of the country, AZERTAG reported.

These proposals will be studied by the Legal Committee of the Caspian European Club, after which they will be submitted to the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, State Agency of the Azerbaijan Republic for Alternative and Renewable Sources of Energy, Azerenerji OJSC and Azerishig OJSC. Separate meetings of heads and representatives of member companies of the Caspian European Club with the executives of the above mentioned institutions will be organized. Discussed at these meetings will be important issues and proposals.

Based on the discussions between the working groups and government entities, a special report and package of proposals will be prepared for their submission to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Caspian European Club was established in June 2002 with the support of the largest oil and gas companies working in the Caspian-Black Sea region and with the active involvement of the Caspian Energy International Media Group. Since the very establishment the Caspian European Club has worked to attract revenues from the oil industry towards the development of the non-oil sector. The Caspian European Club, which brings together more than 5,000 member companies and organizations, is operating in 70 countries around the world and working actively to maintain a dialogue between the government agencies and the private sector.