Caspian Five plans to gain pace of development of international agreements - E. Idrissov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Conference of the Foreign Affairs Ministers of the Caspian States is taking place in Astana today.

"This conference is taking place in Astana for the first time and it symbolizes an important stage of preparation for the fifth Caspian Five Summit, which is scheduled to be held in Astana as well," Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov informed.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan noted that the talks on the status of the Caspian Sea began almost 20 years ago. The sides did a lot of work over this period of time, and the countries made great progress in mutual approval of some details of the legal status of the Caspian Sea.

"Despite the existence of the extensive legal framework, the Caspian Five plans to continue to gain pace in development of international agreements in different spheres. It regards primarily cooperation in the security sphere at sea," E. Iddrisov noted.