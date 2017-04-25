Caspian littoral states mulling trade, economic deal in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM - Ashgabat is hosting the next meeting of authorized representatives of Caspian littoral states, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message Apr. 25.

The event is being attended by delegations of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan to agree on a draft agreement on trade and economic cooperation in the region, trend.az reports.



"As it was noted during the meeting, over the past period, great work has been done to implement the agreements of leaders of the Caspian region's countries," says the message.



Ashgabat's initiative on creation of permanent Caspian Economic Forum will also be considered during the meeting.