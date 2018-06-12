EN
    16:30, 12 June 2018

    Caspian littoral states reps to convene in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Experts of the Caspian littoral states will convene for a meeting in Astana on June 18-19," 1st Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi said. 

    The parties will discuss preparations for the Summit of the Heads of State of the Caspian Littoral States that is scheduled to take place this August in Aktau to debate the Caspian countries cooperation.

    "Those attending are expected to sign 5-6 various agreements on transport, trade and economic cooperation," he told journalists on the sidelines of the governmental meeting. Besides, the draft Caspian Sea legal status convention will be submitted for the Presidents' consideration.

