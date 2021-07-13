Caspian Policy Centre delegation visits Turkic Academy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The delegation of the Caspian Policy Center (CPC), an independent, nonprofit research think tank based in Washington D.C., visited the Turkic Academy, its press service reports.

The delegation headed by CPC director general Efgan Nifti consists of ex-Ambassador of the U.S. to Kazakhstan and CPC member Richard Hoagland, CPC program assistant Jeremy Cohen.

President of the Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali greeted the guests.

During the meeting the parties debated issues on establishing sustainable partnership between the CPC and Turkic Academy. Kydyrali told those present about the Academy, its goals and its events organized at influential international organizations such as UN, UNESCO, ISESCO.

Efgan Nifti underlined that the CPC is an important expert centre which conducts research in the Caspian region. Highly appreciating the Turkic Academy’s projects the CPC delegation head noted that the CPC strives for close cooperation wuith the Academy.