He made the remarks at the opening of the 9th International Caspian Energy Forum Baku – 2019 exhibition in Baku. Khalafov also noted that the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea covers three directions, Trend reports.
«The first is the further strengthening of cooperation in the region, the impetus for political dialogue and the development of international relations between the Caspian states. The second is the economic direction, and the third is strengthening environmental cooperation,« he said.
»Forming the ecological law of the Caspian Sea region will contribute to all the projects implemented here meeting international environmental standards. The Caspian Sea connects not only neighboring countries but also Asia and Europe,» he added.