Caspian Sea countries sign deal on peace, development

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - After 20 years of discussion, the five countries surrounding the Caspian Sea finally reached a deal to reduce tensions and turn the place into an area with major economic opportunities. With the size of Japan, the Caspian Sea is actually the world's largest lake, and is home to some of the planet's most promising oil and gas fields, Agencia Brasil reports.

The agreement was signed by the leaders of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Russia on Sunday (Aug. 12) at the Kazakh port of Aktau. The five countries, which took part in the 5th Caspian Summit, discussed regional cooperation in ecology, energy, transport, and trade.



While talking about the deal, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted that the countries surrounding the lake should commit to the fight against the activities that may destabilize the political and economic atmosphere in the region. "The summit meeting was held at the perfect time for the making of decisions that last forever," the president said.



