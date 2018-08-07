Caspian Sea Cruise may bridge Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Turkic Council member states, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey, develop the Modern Silk Road tour package, Kazinform reports.

The joint project is purposed to let tourists from around the world to visit one those countries or all countries at once.



Turkey has already presented the Modern Silk Road website to feature some places of interests of four nations, in particular, Sheki Caravanserai of Azerbaijan, Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi of Kazakhstan, Tash Rabat of Kyrgyzstan, Grand Bazaar of Turkey.

Kazakhstan's Kazakh TV Channel, broadcasting in 118 countries of four continents, has offered its services to promote this tour package.



The Turkic Council is expected also to revise the details of the proposed tour packages of great interest for tourists.



"Azerbaijan and Turkey may develop joint projects. But Azerbaijan -Turkey - Kazakhstan or Kyrgyzstan is a very complicated program. Such a tour package will not be probably sold. It is key to understand what to do. For example, a Caspian Sea Cruise bridging Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan may have great prospects. It is crucial to invite other countries to take part in the said project, for example, Turkmenistan, Iran and Russia," Kazakh Tourism Deputy CEO Timur Duissengaliyev said.



The first tour under the Modern Silk Road project is expected to start at the close of August- early September to run through Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. During the travel the tourists will be offered to visit the Third World Nomad Games.