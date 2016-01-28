EN
    16:20, 28 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Caspian Sea’s legal status being mulled in Ashgabat

    ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM The 43rd session of the ad hoc working group for development of convention on the Caspian Sea's legal status began its work Jan. 27 in Ashgabat, Turkmen government said in a message.

    The session is being held at the level of Caspian states’ deputy foreign ministers.

    Delegations from Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have arrived in Ashgabat to participate in the meeting.

    The session’s purpose is to continue the discussion on the convention’s provisions related with the Caspian Sea’s biological resources.

    On the first day of the meeting, the heads of delegations outlined their states’ positions regarding the issue of legal status and various aspects of cooperation on the Caspian Sea.

    The parties also exchanged views on a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

    Aside from that, the search for mutually acceptable solutions on the convention’s provisions was continued.

    The ad hoc working group’s meeting will continue its work on Jan. 28.

    Source: Trend.az

