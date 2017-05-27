Caspian states to mull sea's legal status in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM The 49th session of the Ad Hoc Working Group for development of a convention on the Caspian Sea's legal status is scheduled to be held June 1-2 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, the Turkmen government said in a message May 27.

The session will be held at the level of deputy foreign ministers of the Caspian states.



Earlier, such important documents as the Framework Convention for Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea and the Agreement on Security Cooperation in the Caspian Sea were signed.



The Caspian littoral states - Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan and Iran - signed the Framework Convention for Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea in November 2003.



Russia and Kazakhstan signed an agreement on the delimitation of the northern part of the Caspian Sea in order to exercise sovereign rights for subsoil use in July 1998. The two countries signed a protocol to the agreement in May 2002.



Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan signed an agreement on the delimitation of the Caspian Sea and a protocol to it on Nov. 29, 2001 and Feb. 27, 2003, respectively.



Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Russia signed an agreement on the delimitation of adjacent sections of the Caspian Sea on May 14, 2003.



Source: Trend