Caspian states wrap 47th meeting on sea's legal status

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The 47th meeting of the Working Group on Determining the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea wrapped up in Tehran.

During the two-day convention, special representatives and deputy foreign ministers of Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan negotiated over issues related to the legal status of the sea among littoral states, IRNA news agency reported October 26.



The issues of discussion included the exploitation of resources, aquatic resources, navigation, transit, source lines and other issues of interest.



Ebrahim Rahimpour, deputy foreign minister of Iran for Asia and Pacific, said preliminary agreements were made between the sides.



The location of the next round of talks was also agreed to be Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.



