Caspian wolves showed up in Kashagan

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A video in which a pack of wolves approach the facilities on one of the artificial islands of Kashagan field has appeared in the social network.

Obviously it was the artificial island A where oil workers saw the wolves approaching the facility. The commentators assume that most likely they followed the smell of food coming from one of the steamships. The wolves approached one of the structures, and then turned and crossed the sea channel where ice-breaker ships ply and which has just got frozen. One can see that the leader of the pack was the first to pass the dangerous place and the rest wolves followed him.