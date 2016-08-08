Casualties rapidly growing in aftermath of Pakistani hospital blast

QUETTA. KAZINFORM - The number of casualties after Monday's explosion at a hospital in the Pakistani city of Quetta has reached 30, Dunya News reported.

Over 50 people sustained injuries in the blast, according to the news channel, Sputnik reports.



Earlier reports suggested 15 people killed and dozens injured.

The explosion took place shortly after the body of slain former Balochistan Bar Association (BBA) President Bilal Anwar Kasi was brought to the hospital.

Several of the victims are reported to be his colleagues and journalists.



Attacks against health workers are common in Pakistan. In January, an explosion outside a polio vaccination center in Quetta killed over a dozen of people.



Source: Sputnik

Photo: © AFP 2016/ ARIF ALI