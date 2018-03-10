Cathay Pacific, Air Astana bring Hong Kong and Kazakhstan closer together

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New codeshare partnership will offer greater choice and seamless connections to customers of both airlines through Hong Kong and Almaty, Kazinform has learnt from the airline's press service.

This week Cathay Pacific and Air Astana announced an agreement that will enhance travel options for Cathay Pacific customers travelling to and from Kazakhstan and for Air Astana customers travelling to and from destinations in Asia and Australia via the airlines' hubs in Hong Kong and Almaty, respectively.



Commencing 15 March 2018, Cathay Pacific will place its "CX" code on Air Astana's non-stop flights between Hong Kong and Almaty, the financial and cultural heart of Central Asia, as well as on connecting services between Almaty and Astana, the Kazakh capital.



Air Astana currently flies twice weekly between Hong Kong and Almaty, on Tuesdays and Fridays, but will be upping frequency by adding a third service, on Mondays, from 25 March.



Cathay Pacific will also codeshare on Air Astana's five weekly services between Bangkok and Almaty (going daily from 25 March) and four weekly services between Seoul and Almaty, giving customers additional options for travel between Hong Kong and Kazakhstan.



Air Astana will place its "KC" code on selected Cathay Pacific services operating between Hong Kong and Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Singapore.

Cathay Pacific Director Commercial and Cargo Ronald Lam welcomed the codeshare partnership, saying it underlined the airline's commitment to establishing convenient connections to new captivating destinations.



"We are delighted to join with Air Astana and provide our customers with links to one of the most fascinating countries in Central Asia. With its vibrant economy, which is set to grow as a result of its integral role in the Belt and Road Initiative, and beautiful natural landscapes, Kazakhstan has many attractions for both business and leisure travelers alike," he said.



Richard Ledger, Vice President Marketing and Sales at Air Astana, commented: "With its excellent worldwide connectivity, Cathay Pacific is our ideal partner as we look to extend our reach across Asia and Australia via Hong Kong. Together, our airlines share an award-winning reputation for consistently delivering the very highest standards of customer service.



"We are thrilled to strengthen co-operation with this wide-reaching codeshare agreement, which will further benefit our respective passengers, as well as the overall economic relationship between Kazakhstan and dynamic Hong Kong."