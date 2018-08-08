Cathode copper plant starts its work in Karaganda rgn

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Karaganda region Governor Yerlan Koshanov surveyed the Sary-ArkaCopperProcessing, the cathode copper plant, that started its work in the test mode in Shetsky district, Karaganda region, the governor's press service reports.



Constriction of the plant worth more than USD 14 mln started in 2016. To date it works in the test mode. The pilot batch of its end products has been already manufactured. It is expected to produce 9,000 tons of cathode copper a year. All the products will be exported. The plant is scheduled to begin its full operation before the end of the year.



The plant is equipped with up-to-date equipment and technologies provided by the world leaders' such as OUTOTE, BatemanAdvancedTechnologies LTD, TELESTACK Ltd, DYNAPOWER LLC, Metso Group.



