Cause of fire in passenger bus to be determined in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A special commission will determine what caused a passenger bus burn to the ashes in Almaty city on Thursday, deputy director of Green Bus LLP Bakytzhan Ryspayev told Kazinform correspondent.

"I cannot tell you what caused the fire. The special commission will determine the cause. We also plan to invite specialists from other services and government officials to join the commission. We will work on safety of our buses to avoid such incidents in the future," Ryspayev added.



Head of the Almaty emergencies department Serik Aubakirov presented a thank-you letter to driver of the bus Azamat Sagynov who evacuated 10 schoolchildren from the vehicle when the fire started. He even tried to contain the blaze before the firefighters arrived.



Recall that the passenger bus №29 caught fire in Dostyk Avenue in Almaty city on October 6.