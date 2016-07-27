EN
    19:13, 27 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Cause of mass die-off of cows in Atyrau region revealed

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Mass die-off of cows in Atyrau region was caused by Werther disease, a source at the regional administration said.

    "Outbreaks of Werther disease were earlier registered in some areas in Russia, Chechnya, Dagestan and Stavropol. Out of 2,043 cows diagnosed with this disease, 51 died in Atyrau region. Local specialists are carrying out necessary procedures to save the remaining livestock," the press service of the regional administration quoted deputy akim (governor) of the region Salimzhan Nakpayev as saying.

    Earlier it was reported that dozens of cows died several days ago in Kurmangazinskiy and Issataiiskiy districts of Atyrau region. Local veterinary services were unable to determine the cause of the mass die-off.

