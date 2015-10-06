EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:17, 06 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Caviar releases iPhone 6S version devoted to Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Jewelry brand Caviar, specializing in the creation of cell phones made of precious metals, has introduced a new versions of IPhone 6S. One of the models of the new smartphone is devoted to Kazakhstan, according to "Express K" newspaper. The cost of the precious cell phone is about 750 thousand tenge (approx. $2800).

    Jewelry brand Caviar has presented its fans even more elegant and chic design cell phones dedicated to Italy, Russia, China, UAE, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Armenia. Thus, the updated model Caviar Atlante Kazakhstan outstands with its golden emblem surround, made in the traditional Italian bas-relief technique. A detailed image of the mythical horse Tulpar is made with high precision. In addition, the new model is decorated with silhouettes of iconic attractions of Astana and Almaty. The background to the whole composition is a golden panel covered with ornament.

    Tags:
    IT technologies History of Kazakhstan Business News Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!