Cavusoglu: Turkey continues work to create new trilateral formats
The minister said that Turkey is taking steps to increase trust within trilateral cooperation formats.
"Today we have such formats as Turkey-Bosnia and Herzegovina-Croatia, Turkey- Bosnia and Herzegovina-Serbia, Turkey-Azerbaijan-Iran, Turkey-Azerbaijan-Georgia. Meanwhile, we are working on creation of the formats Turkey-Azerbaijan-Russia and Turkey-Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan," noted Cavusoglu. "Moreover, there are trilateral formats on reducing tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan."
Currently, there are several trilateral formats in the region, such as Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey, Azerbaijan-Turkey-Iran and Azerbaijan-Turkey-Turkmenistan, Trend.kz reports.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, held in Saint Petersburg, said that Azerbaijan, Turkey and Russia could create a trilateral cooperation mechanism, and that Moscow and Ankara approve of the proposed scheme.