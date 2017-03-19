Cavusoglu: Turkey continues work to create new trilateral formats

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Turkey continues work on creation of new trilateral formats - Turkey-Azerbaijan-Russia and Turkey-Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan, the Turkish media reported Mar. 18 citing the country's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The minister said that Turkey is taking steps to increase trust within trilateral cooperation formats.



"Today we have such formats as Turkey-Bosnia and Herzegovina-Croatia, Turkey- Bosnia and Herzegovina-Serbia, Turkey-Azerbaijan-Iran, Turkey-Azerbaijan-Georgia. Meanwhile, we are working on creation of the formats Turkey-Azerbaijan-Russia and Turkey-Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan," noted Cavusoglu. "Moreover, there are trilateral formats on reducing tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan."



Currently, there are several trilateral formats in the region, such as Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey, Azerbaijan-Turkey-Iran and Azerbaijan-Turkey-Turkmenistan, Trend.kz reports.



Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, held in Saint Petersburg, said that Azerbaijan, Turkey and Russia could create a trilateral cooperation mechanism, and that Moscow and Ankara approve of the proposed scheme.