CCS informs on Parliament’s week schedule

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Central Communications Service has informed on the Parliament's event schedule for a week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"On Tuesday, March 28, Kazakh Senate will hold an extended session of the Committee on Economic Policy, Innovation Development and Entrepreneurship. On the session the deputies will discuss the draft law "On introduction of amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of airspace use and aviation activity", CCS official representative Murat Zhumanbay said.

According to him, in the period from March 29 to 30, a visiting session of Senate Committee for International Relations, Defense and Security will be held in South Kazakhstan region to discuss national border control issues. On March 30, Senate Committee on Finance and Budget will discuss draft laws on collection activity. On March 31, the deputies of Senate Committee on Socio-Cultural Development and Science will meet the leaders of the Ministry of Culture and Sports and the representatives of theatrical community of the country to review the legislative amendments on the culture issues.

Zhumanbay informed that Majilis will hold a plenary session on March 29 to discuss the draft laws on physical education and sports issues and ratification of the draft law on the Charter of the Hague Conference. On March 30, the Committee on Finance and Budget will hold a session to consider the process of implementation of the draft law on the issues of budget legislation improvement.