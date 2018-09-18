EN
    CCTS Secretary-General tells about Turkic-speaking countries’ tour itineraries

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Addressing the International Forum of the countries participating in the Silk Road in Astana, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States Bagdat Amreyev gave an insight into the development of a joint tour package of the organization, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "The tour package of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States is the framework for our tourism cooperation. This package offers a tour for 15 days: starting in Turkey, through Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan and ending in Kyrgyzstan. There are various options. Moreover, it is an open tour that includes the historical cities of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. The President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, expressed readiness to include such cities as Bukhara and Khiva into this route," said Bagdat Amreyev.

    According to him, in 2018, 59 people from 16 countries took part in the first familiarization tours.

    "We have been supported by the Promotion Fund, the Foreign Ministry, the Culture Ministry of Turkey. Turkish Airlines became the main transport sponsor, and Air Astana also joined the project. The Secretariat prepared the website of this joint tour package in various languages," Bagdat Amreyev added.

     

     

     

