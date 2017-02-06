Cease fire regime work group held 1st meeting in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today the joint group for cease fire regime in Syria has held the first meeting in Astana. Head of the Russian delegation, Deputy Chief of the Central Operating Department of the Russian Armed Forces General Headquarters Stanislav Gadzhimagomedov has commented on the meeting outcome.

"Today the delegation of Russia, Turkey and Iran as well as the United Nations representatives have held the first session of the working group which was formed following the arrangements made here in Astana on January 23-24. The participants of the meeting discussed the progress of the cease fire regime observance in Syria, the special measures on creation of effective monitoring and control to ensure total observance of cease fire regime, prevention of any provocative acts and definition of all modalities of the regime", Gadzhimagomedov said.

According to him, the participants also discussed the measures of mutual trust and free access of humanitarian aid.

The delegations confirmed their readiness to continue interaction for the benefit of total fulfillment of the cease fire regime in Syria.

"All members of the delegations express sincere gratitude to Kazakhstan for having provided the platform in Astana for us to continue the Astana process and for creating favorable conditions for the working group to hold its first meeting", the head of the Russian delegation said.

As earlier reported, on January 23-24 in Kazakhstan Astana process was conducted to settle the situation in Syria. The parties to the negotiations were the Syrian Government and 13 Syrian opposition groups and guarantor states - Russia, Iran and Turkey, and UN Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura. The meeting resulted in adoption of three-party mechanism of cease fire regime in Syria.



