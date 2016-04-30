Ceasefire comes into force in Eastern Ghouta in Syria

BEIRUT. KAZINFORM - "The silence regime" came into force from 01:00 a.m. local time in the Eastern Ghouta area near Damascus and in the north of Latakia, the Syrian Armed Forces command said in a communique.

The document says the Syrian authorities made the step "to strengthen the currently active truce."

"All military operations will be stopped for 24 hours in Eastern Ghouta near Damascus and for 72 hours in the northern suburbs of Latakia," it says.

Kazinform refers to TASS