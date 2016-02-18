CEC accredited 12 observers from CIS

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today February 18 the Central Election Commission has adopted a resolution "On accreditation of observers of international organizations for extraordinary election of deputies of Majilis of the Parliament and regular election of deputies of maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan scheduled for March 20, 2016".

According to the resolution CEC has accredited 12 observers of the mission of CIS observers.

Thus, as of February 18, 2016 the CEC has accredited 52 observers of the two missions of international organizations (OSCE / ODIHR and the CIS).