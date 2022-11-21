11:30, 21 November 2022 | GMT +6
CEC announces preliminary results of Nov 20 presidential elections
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission has announced the preliminary results of the Nov 20 Presidential Elections, Kazinform reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev – 81.31% (6,456,392 votes);
Zhiguli Dairabayev – 3.42 % (271, 641 votes);
Karakat Abden – 2.60% (206 ,206 votes);
Meiram Kazhyken – 2.53% (200,907 votes);
Nurlan Auesbayev – 2.22% (176,116 votes);
Saltanat Tursynbekova – 2.12% (168,731 votes);
«None of the above» option –. 5.8% (460 ,484 votes);