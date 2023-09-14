CEC Chairman meets Head of OSCE Programme Office in Astana

Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Nurlan Abdirov met with Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana Volker Frobarth on Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

The sides spoke about close cooperation between the organizations and pointed out that the regular meetings with the leadership and representatives of the OSCE had become a good practice.

Nurlan Abdirov drew Volker Frobarth’s attention to the recently published final reports of the ODIHR/OSCE on monitoring the early presidential election in Kazakhstan as of November 2022 and early parliamentary elections held on March 19, 2023. He said that the recommendations in these reports will be discussed at the CEC Expert Council’s meeting slated for September 28.

Volker Frobarth was informed about the oncoming direct election of the akims of districts and regional centers to be piloted in Kazakhstan, as well as about election of maslikhat deputies and the election of rural akims being held since July 25, 2021.

The sides also discussed a number of issues on preparation for the international scientific-research conference on «Constitutional Reform and Election System» devoted to the CEC’s 30th anniversary.

Volker Frobarth pointed out OSCE’s high evaluation of its cooperation with the CEC of Kazakhstan and confirmed his readiness to continue the interaction and exchange of experience in election-related issues.

The sides agreed on further development of interaction in studying the best international practice in election and expansion of dialogue, including in the period between the electoral campaigns.