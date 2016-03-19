CEC: Election commissions ready for holding voting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Central election Commission Kuandyk Turgankulov met with a delegation of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation today.

Those attending the meeting were member of the Russian CEC S.Shapiyev, member of the Kazakh CEC T.Okhlopkova as well as representatives of the election commissions of the republics and regions of the Russian Federation, employees of the Russian CEC administration.

Turgankulov informed the delegation of the activities of the Kazakh CEC on preparation and holding the partliamentary elections and told about the peculiarities of the electoral campaign and the course of preparation for voting day.

“Election commissions are ready for holding the voting,” he said.

Mutual cooperation issues were also raised during the meeting.