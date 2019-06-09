EN
    08:57, 09 June 2019 | GMT +6

    CEC: Exit poll results to be announced after election

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The results of the exit poll will be announced upon completion of the voting, CEC Deputy Chairman Konstantin Petrov said at a briefing today.

    According to him, two organizations - Public Opinion and LLP Youth Research Institute applied to the CEC to hold the exit poll. "Both organizations conform to the requirements of legislation," he noted.

    He also reminded that as per the Law On Elections in Kazakhstan, the publication of the results of exit poll, forecasts and other studies is prohibited on the election day.

    "Thus, the results will be published upon completion of the voting," Konstantin Petrov added.

    Elections 2019 Presidential Election
