CEC is ready to hold referendum on nuclear power plant construction - Shavkat Utemissov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Member of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Shavkat Utemissov commented on the CEC’s readiness to hold the nationwide referendum on the nuclear power plant construction, Kazinform reports.

«The date of the referendum will be set later,» said Utemissov on the sidelines of the Majilis session.

He said that preparatory works had already begun.

«Preparatory works, including compilation of the list of voters, the works of territorial election commissions… I mean everything goes on plan. We are ready,» Utemissov said.

However, he failed to give an exact date of the referendum.

«There is absolutely no information on this question. The CEC will be ready, if they decide to hold the referendum in 2023,» he noted.