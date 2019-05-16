CEC members meet CIS IPA international observers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On Thursday, members of the Central Election Commission Zauresh Baimoldina and Bakhyt Meldeshov met with international observers of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, namely with Deputy Director of the International Institute for Monitoring Democracy Development, Parliamentarianism and Suffrage Protection of Citizens of IPA CIS Member States (IPA CIS IIMDD) Yekaterina Goloulina, Head of IIMDD Expert Group Stanislav Tkachenko and Advisor of the IIMDD Elections Monitoring Department T.Shulgina, Kazinform reports.

According to the CEC, the observers were informed about the timeframe of preparations for the snap presidential elections in Kazakhstan and main stages of the election campaign: nomination of a candidate, registration, pre-election agitation, voting day and other actions of election authorities during the period from April 10 through June 9, 2019.



The delegation was also briefed about the major amendments to the country's election legislation adopted in 2017-2018 and provisions related to the pre-election agitation, financing, election campaign etc.