CEC: Necessary procedures held for referendum in Azerbaijan

BAKU. KAZINFORM The Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) in a timely manner carried out all necessary procedures for holding the September 26 referendum at a high level, Mazahir Panahov, CEC chairman, told reporters in Baku on September 25.

Panahov said that the CEC very effectively used 60 days set for holding the referendum and carried out several procedures ahead of schedule.

He added that voters have been informed about the referendum.

"The chairmen and members of district and precinct election commissions have been also instructed," he said. "They are doing their job with great responsibility."

Panahov stressed that all constituencies have been technically equipped for the CEC to immediately get the information.

"The trainings were conducted for IT specialists," he said. "According to the electoral code, the trainings were also held for the representatives of state organizations, including the police, penal service, the ombudsman's office, the ministry of health, media outlets."

"I think we will face no problems during the voting," he said.

"The constituencies have been created in embassies and consulates abroad," Panahov added.

He added that some 117 international observers have been accredited in the CEC to monitor the referendum, that is, about 35 countries, including the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), representatives of various international organizations and parliamentarians.

"There are many citizens willing to observe the referendum," he said. "Among them are representatives of political parties, citizens willing to observe the voting process on their own initiative, as well as representatives of the registered agitation groups."

"In general, the number of observers exceeds 53,000 people," he said. "Everybody who appealed for observing the voting process is allowed to carry out this activity."

Panahov said that the media representatives from 16 countries will observe the referendum on September 26.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to hold a referendum on amending the Constitution on September 26, 2016.



Source: Today.az