CEC officials from 15 countries to observe presidential elections in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Central election commission officials of 15 countries are to observe the Kazakh early presidential elections as part of the bilateral cooperation, Kazakh CEC Chairman Nurlan Abdirov told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Abdirov, officials of central election commissions of 15 countries, including CEC chairmen of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, are to observe the presidential elections in Kazakhstan as part of bilateral cooperation.

Earlier it was reported that Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi and Central election Commission Chairman Nurlan Abdirov held a press conference for reps of the foreign diplomatic corps on the preparation for the upcoming presidential elections in the country and the ongoing reforms.