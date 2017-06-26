CEC registers 38 candidates for Senate seats

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the session today the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan examined the course of the election campaign as well as preparations for election day for the Senate of the Republic of Kazakhstan, scheduled for June 28, 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The third stage of the election campaign - pre-election campaigning is coming to an end today at 12 pm. The "Day of Silence" begins tomorrow and all election commissions in the regions as well as in cities of Almaty and Astana will be engaged in preparing for voting for the Senate deputies scheduled for June 28, 2017," said Maksatkhan Anapin, head of the electoral process organization department.

According to him, a final list of candidates has been drawn up and CEC registered 38. Local media have been published electoral lists with a total of 3,293 people. The polling stations are fully equipped and international observers have started short-term monitoring.

As it was reported this year electronic registration of electors will be applied for the first time, with the preliminary results of the elections summarized, which was demonstrated at the CEC on June 8.